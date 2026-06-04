Hamirpur: The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU), Hamirpur, has decided to reconstitute its System Committee to further enhance the efficiency, transparency and credibility of the university’s entrance examination system. The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Dr. Abhishek Jain.

The meeting also resolved to reorganise the composition of the Academic Council and introduce necessary amendments wherever required to improve its functioning and effectiveness. In another important decision aimed at maintaining institutional integrity and confidentiality, the university decided that employees posted in the Confidential Branch and other sensitive sections would ordinarily be transferred after completing a tenure of one to two years.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Abhishek Jain said the university is undertaking several reforms in line with the vision of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani to align the quality of technical education with global standards. He said the measures are aimed at improving governance, strengthening academic processes and enhancing opportunities for students.

To support students preparing for competitive examinations, the university will establish a Competitive Examination Cell. The proposed cell will provide guidance, counselling and mentoring for various competitive exams, helping students improve their career prospects and access higher education and employment opportunities.

In a move to promote a healthy and drug-free campus environment, HPTU will also organise a 30-minute Anti-Drug Awareness Session on the first Monday of every month. The initiative aims to educate students and staff about the harmful effects of substance abuse and encourage greater awareness of its social and health consequences.

The Vice-Chancellor directed the concerned authorities to take timely steps for the constitution of the General Grievance Redressal Committee and the Gender Sensitisation and Counselling Cell. These bodies are expected to strengthen student support systems and help create a safer, more inclusive and responsive campus environment.

During the meeting, Dr. Jain also instructed university officials to submit detailed reports on matters pending with the Government of India, as well as approvals and decisions awaiting action from the state government, to ensure timely follow-up and implementation.

A detailed review of several student-centric issues was also undertaken. Discussions focused on improving transportation facilities for students through the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), strengthening sports infrastructure, enhancing library resources, procuring modern laboratory equipment, constructing rain shelters and increasing green cover across the university campus.

University officials said the decisions reflect HPTU’s commitment to improving academic governance, ensuring transparency in examinations and creating a more supportive learning environment for students. The reforms are expected to contribute to the overall development of the institution and strengthen its role in technical education in Himachal Pradesh.