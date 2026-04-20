Solan: Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT) is expanding its research ecosystem with a focus on interdisciplinary work, global academic partnerships, and innovation-driven outcomes, while offering a monthly fellowship of Rs 45,000 to selected scholars.

The university’s research framework is built on collaboration, quality, and the development of human resources. Scholars across departments are engaged in diverse domains, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, healthcare technologies, agriculture, environment and climate change, advanced materials, and sustainable infrastructure. Prof. Rajendra Kumar Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, Jaypee University, said the interdisciplinary approach is helping researchers address complex and high-priority challenges with practical solutions.

“Our focus is to build a research ecosystem that not only promotes quality work but also encourages collaboration across disciplines. The aim is to develop solutions that are relevant to society and aligned with national and global priorities,” Prof. Sharma further added.

Efforts are also being made to continuously upgrade research infrastructure. Facilities such as robotics and Apple labs, along with the procurement of advanced instruments across departments, are enabling students and faculty to translate their ideas into applications and prototypes.

JUIT’s patent ecosystem is also witnessing steady growth. Undergraduate and postgraduate students, along with faculty members, are actively involved in developing new processes, products, and designs. The university provides mentoring and full financial support for patent filing through its Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Cell, encouraging innovation and safeguarding research outputs.

Emphasising global exposure, Prof. Sudhir Kumar, Dean (Research and Internationalization) said, “International collaborations and student exchange programmes play a crucial role in enhancing academic quality. Our partnerships with leading universities abroad are opening new avenues for students and researchers, giving them valuable exposure and opportunities for higher studies.”

International exposure remains a key component of the university’s strategy. JUIT has maintained a consistent student exchange programme with institutions such as the University of Florida and South Dakota Mines. Under this initiative, selected undergraduate and postgraduate students complete their final semester research abroad, with many going on to secure admissions in Master’s and PhD programmes.

The inclusion of foreign research guides is further enriching academic engagement and strengthening international collaborations. Prof. Sudhir Kumar further added that the university’s focus remains on quality research, increasing patent output, and aligning academic work with social relevance and sustainable development goals.