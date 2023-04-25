Shimla: The State Government of Himachal Pradesh has recently nominated members of the Governing Bodies for various private universities in the state. The nominations have been made for a term of two years under the Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act. The announcement was made by a spokesperson of the Education Department.

The following MLAs have been nominated as members of the Governing Bodies:

APG Shimla University: Nand Lal and Kuldeep Singh Rathore

Arni University: Bhawani Singh Pathania and R.S. Bali

Shoolini University: Sanjay Awasthi and Vinod Sultanpuri

IEC University: Ram Kumar and Suresh Kumar

Baddi University: Ram Kumar and Neeraj Nayar

Chitkara University: Yadvinder Goma and Malender Rajan

Bahra University: Rajender Rana and Harish Janartha

Manav Bharti University: Nand Lal and Sudarshan Singh Babloo

Career Point University: Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and Ashish Sharma

Sri Sai University: Ashish Butail and Kewal Singh Pathania

Indus International University: Chaitanya Sharma and Davinder Kumar Bhutto

Eternal University, Baru Sahib: Vinay Kumar and Ajay Solanki

Maharishi Markandeshwar University: Sanjay Awasthi and Vinod Sultanpuri

Abhilashi University Mandi: Chander Shekhar and Bhuvenshwar Gaur

Maharaja Agarsen University Baddi: Sanjay Awasthi and Vinod Sultanpuri

ICFAI University, Baddi: Ram Kumar and Sudershan Singh Babloo

The nominations of these MLAs as members of the Governing Bodies of private universities aim to ensure effective governance and regulation of these institutions. The Government’s decision is expected to contribute to the development and growth of private higher education in the state while ensuring transparency and accountability in the functioning of these universities.

The spokesperson further added that the Government’s focus remains on promoting quality education and providing opportunities for higher education to the youth of Himachal Pradesh. The nominated members of the Governing Bodies are expected to work towards the overall welfare and advancement of the private universities and the students studying in these institutions.