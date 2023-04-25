Shimla: The State Government of Himachal Pradesh has recently nominated members of the Governing Bodies for various private universities in the state. The nominations have been made for a term of two years under the Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act. The announcement was made by a spokesperson of the Education Department.
The following MLAs have been nominated as members of the Governing Bodies:
APG Shimla University: Nand Lal and Kuldeep Singh Rathore
Arni University: Bhawani Singh Pathania and R.S. Bali
Shoolini University: Sanjay Awasthi and Vinod Sultanpuri
IEC University: Ram Kumar and Suresh Kumar
Baddi University: Ram Kumar and Neeraj Nayar
Chitkara University: Yadvinder Goma and Malender Rajan
Bahra University: Rajender Rana and Harish Janartha
Manav Bharti University: Nand Lal and Sudarshan Singh Babloo
Career Point University: Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and Ashish Sharma
Sri Sai University: Ashish Butail and Kewal Singh Pathania
Indus International University: Chaitanya Sharma and Davinder Kumar Bhutto
Eternal University, Baru Sahib: Vinay Kumar and Ajay Solanki
Maharishi Markandeshwar University: Sanjay Awasthi and Vinod Sultanpuri
Abhilashi University Mandi: Chander Shekhar and Bhuvenshwar Gaur
Maharaja Agarsen University Baddi: Sanjay Awasthi and Vinod Sultanpuri
ICFAI University, Baddi: Ram Kumar and Sudershan Singh Babloo
The nominations of these MLAs as members of the Governing Bodies of private universities aim to ensure effective governance and regulation of these institutions. The Government’s decision is expected to contribute to the development and growth of private higher education in the state while ensuring transparency and accountability in the functioning of these universities.
The spokesperson further added that the Government’s focus remains on promoting quality education and providing opportunities for higher education to the youth of Himachal Pradesh. The nominated members of the Governing Bodies are expected to work towards the overall welfare and advancement of the private universities and the students studying in these institutions.