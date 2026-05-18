Jaypee University of Information Technology has announced that the 10+2 merit-based online counselling process for admission to its B.Tech programmes will be held on May 27, 2026. The counselling will be conducted in online mode, enabling students to participate from their respective locations.

University officials said students interested in participating in the counselling process must complete and submit their application forms on or before May 23, 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied have been advised to submit their forms through the university admission portal.

The university said the online counselling process provides an opportunity for students to secure admission in various BTech programmes offered by the institution. Eligible students may also avail scholarships of up to 40 per cent as per the prescribed criteria.

Students have been advised to regularly check their registered email IDs, SMS notifications and the admission portal for updates and further instructions related to the counselling process.

Jaypee University of Information Technology, located near Shimla, is recognised for its focus on engineering, research and technology-driven education. The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in disciplines including computer science, electronics and communication engineering, civil engineering, biotechnology, bioinformatics and information technology.

Over the years, the university has developed a strong academic and research profile in emerging technology areas such as Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity and data science. JUIT has also been known for promoting research-based learning, innovation and industry-oriented technical education.