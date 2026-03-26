Solan/Waknaghat: Researchers from Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT) have been granted a patent for an artificial intelligence-based system designed to support mental health treatment. The system, titled “Psychological Chatbot and Voice Bot System for the Treatment of Mental Illnesses,” aims to improve access to psychological care through technology.

The AI-powered solution integrates chatbot and voice-based interaction to provide real-time mental health support. It is designed for early intervention and continuous care, helping bridge the gap between patients and mental health services, particularly in areas with limited access to professionals.

The system focuses on delivering affordable and scalable solutions for psychological assistance.

The research team behind the innovation includes Dr. Aman Sharma, Prof. Rajni Mohana, along with student researchers Sanskriti Priya and Shruti Shree. Their work highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence in addressing mental health challenges.

Both student contributors have also secured positions in leading technology companies. Shruti Shree (Batch of 2025) is working in software development at Info Edge India Ltd., while Sanskriti Priya (Batch of 2025) has joined Zscaler as an Associate Software Engineer.

CEO of JUIT, Manu Bhaskar Gaur, congratulated the team and said the achievement reflects the university’s focus on innovation and research in emerging fields.