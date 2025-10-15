Himachal Pradesh is set to replace the traditional marks-based evaluation system in schools with a Holistic Progress Card, a new assessment method designed to track students’ overall development rather than only their academic scores.

The move follows the state’s impressive performance in the Parikh Survey 2024, where Himachal ranked among the top five states nationwide, a significant jump from its 21st position in the previous National Achievement Survey.

To further strengthen this progress, a three-day workshop was jointly organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and Parikh, focusing on training officials and teachers in implementing the Holistic Progress Card across Himachal schools. The workshop was inaugurated by Rajesh Sharma, Director of Samagra Shiksha.

Sharma said the new system aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises a shift from rote learning and examination-based assessment to a comprehensive evaluation of cognitive, socio-emotional, physical, and creative abilities.

“The Holistic Progress Card will help teachers identify students’ weaknesses and strengths more effectively. It aims to make learning more meaningful and ensure that every child grows into an emotionally aware, socially responsible, and creatively capable individual,” he said.

He added that Samagra Shiksha is working to ensure the progress card becomes a practical tool in schools rather than a mere document. “We are committed to making this approach a part of the classroom culture so that students’ learning outcomes improve in all dimensions,” Sharma stated.

Also present at the workshop were Dr. Rajni Sankhyan, Principal of SCERT, members of the Parikh team, Samagra Shiksha’s Quality Coordinator, MIS Incharge, school principals, DIET Assessment Coordinators, and teachers.

Meanwhile, Samagra Shiksha recently conducted a Diagnostic Achievement Survey in 180 PM Shri schools across the state. Students from classes 3, 6, and 9 participated in the exercise, which assessed their abilities in reading, numerical reasoning, scientific thinking, and subject comprehension.

Rajesh Sharma also visited one of the PM Shri schools to review the progress of the survey and interact with teachers about assessment practices. Officials said the new Holistic Progress Card will enable teachers to provide targeted support to students, ensuring their balanced and continuous growth in every sphere of education.