Shimla: Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT) is sharpening its academic edge with a flexible, industry-aligned system that focuses on practical learning, emerging technologies and skill development, aiming to prepare students for a competitive global environment.

The university has implemented a choice-based credit system, allowing students at undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels to select subjects in line with their interests and career plans. The curriculum is regularly updated to match industry needs, with focus on areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, cyber security and VLSI.

Highlighting the vision behind the approach, Prof. Rajendra Kumar Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of JUIT, said, “Our goal is to create a learning environment that is flexible and future-ready. By integrating emerging technologies into the curriculum and allowing students to choose their academic pathways, we are ensuring they are well-prepared for both higher education and industry challenges.”

Beyond academics, JUIT is promoting interdisciplinary learning to build communication skills, teamwork and leadership qualities among students. The institution is focusing on shaping responsible professionals who can adapt to diverse work environments.

A major highlight of the university’s academic model is its emphasis on project-based and experiential learning. Students are actively involved in hands-on projects, practical assignments and real-world problem-solving, helping them develop strong analytical and technical abilities.

Dr. Shruti Jain, Dean of Academics, said, “We believe that learning should go beyond textbooks. Our approach ensures that students engage in real-life applications, industry-relevant projects and research activities, which significantly enhance their understanding and employability.”

The university is also expanding learning opportunities through online platforms like NPTEL and other MOOCs, enabling students to access high-quality courses from leading institutions. Summer internships further strengthen practical exposure by connecting students directly with industry.

Faculty members mentoring students, guiding them through academic choices, research work and career planning. With a strong blend of flexibility, innovation and hands-on learning, JUIT is positioning itself as a centre for modern education that bridges the gap between classroom knowledge and industry expectations.