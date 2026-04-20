Shimla: A drug smuggler from Punjab was arrested by Shimla Police after 26 grams of ‘Chitta’ (heroin) was recovered from his possession while he was travelling on a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus.

The accused has been identified as Rajdeep Singh (30), a resident of Amritsar district in Punjab. A case has been registered against him under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Baluganj Police Station.

According to police, a Special Cell team was on routine patrol and conducting traffic checks at Tuti Bifurcation on National Highway-5 when they received specific input about a युवक travelling in a bus with heroin concealed in his bag. Acting swiftly, the police intercepted the HRTC bus and identified the suspect.

During the search, carried out in the presence of independent witnesses, a substance wrapped in black tape was recovered from the accused’s bag. On examination, it was confirmed to be Chitta, weighing around 26 grams. The accused was arrested on the spot.

Police said the crackdown on narcotics is being intensified across the district. So far in 2026, a total of 101 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act in Shimla, with 215 accused arrested. Of these, 177 were caught in direct cases, while 38 were nabbed through backward and forward linkages to trace drug supply networks.

Officials said further investigation is underway to identify the source and destination of the contraband and to dismantle the larger network involved in drug trafficking.