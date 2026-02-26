Waknaghat (Solan): Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU), USA, to promote collaborative research and student exchange programmes between the two institutions.

The agreement aims to strengthen academic engagement and provide students and faculty members opportunities for international exposure. A major focus of the partnership will be student exchange for research activities, enabling scholars from both universities to work jointly on projects of mutual interest.

The agreement was formally executed by Dr. Allyson L. Watson, Vice President for Academic Affairs at FAMU, and Prof. R. K. Sharma, Vice Chancellor of JUIT.

Both institutions offer programmes in several areas of shared academic interest. FAMU runs engineering programmes in Biomedical, Civil, Computer, Electrical, Environmental, Materials Science and Mechanical Engineering. It also offers courses in Agriculture, Business, Mathematics and Social Sciences. The academic diversity is expected to support interdisciplinary research initiatives under the collaboration.

The MoU outlines provisions for student and faculty exchange, joint research projects, academic interaction and professional development activities. These engagements are expected to strengthen research output and create opportunities for knowledge sharing between the two universities.

Prof. Sudhir Syal, Dean (Research & Internationalization) at JUIT, said the partnership would facilitate joint research supervision and provide international research exposure to students. He added that such collaborations help enhance academic standards and build global linkages.