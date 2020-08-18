Shimla: Under the New Education Policy, the state government is planning to promote regional languages. Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, in a review meeting of Department of Primary Education and Samgra Shiksha Abhiyan today, directed officers to works towards promotion of regional languages in the state under National Education Policy 2020.

Education Minister emphasised to give special emphasis on pre-primary and vocational training education. He said that pre-primary classes were being provided in 3,840 schools and vocational education is being provided in 1000 schools in the state. He said that students and parents will be made aware of the National Education Policy.

Govind Singh Thakur said that the State’s literacy rate is higher than the National literacy rate. There are 10,722 primary schools and 2019 secondary schools in the state. Drinking water facility is being provided in 99 percent primary schools, girls toilets are available in 96 percent schools and electricity facility in 91 percent schools. He said that according to the National Education Level report, Himachal Pradesh has been ranked first in the country in language and arithmetic. Centrally sponsored schemes like mid-day meal are being implemented effectively in the state.

The Education Minister said that for the year 2020-21, a budget provision of Rs. 4400 crores has been made for the primary education sector. In the year 2020-21, under Atal Adarsh ​​Vidyalaya Yojana a provision of Rs. 15 crores has been made for 25 schools of the state. Under the Atal Nirmal Jal Yojana, 300 water purifiers and 300 water filters have been installed on pilot basis in the schools. The Shiksha Saathi app launched to inspect schools is also being implemented effectively. Digitized assessment data is being provided to students in the state.

He said that under Samgra Shiksha Abhiyan, annual subsidy of Rs. 40 crores was being provided to schools in the state, under which sanitizations and other would be done on opening of the schools.