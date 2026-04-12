The Department of Biotechnology & Bioinformatics at Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), Waknaghat, is strengthening its academic programmes through strong industry collaboration, research initiatives and skill-based training, creating better opportunities for students in the fast-growing biotechnology sector.

Established in 2005, the department offers a wide range of programmes including B.Tech in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, M.Tech in Biotechnology, M.Sc. in Biotechnology and Microbiology, along with Ph.D. programmes. The department is also set to introduce a B.Sc. in Forensic Science from 2026, reflecting its focus on emerging and future-oriented fields.

To align education with industry needs, the department has built strong linkages through 23 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with national and international partners. These collaborations facilitate internships, student exchange programmes and joint research projects, providing students with exposure to real-world applications.

Students are gaining placements in leading global companies such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Adobe, with salary packages reaching up to ₹30 lakh per annum. The placement record highlights the department’s efforts to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements.

A strong focus is placed on practical learning and research. Students are trained in advanced laboratories equipped for genetic engineering, nanotechnology, bioinformatics and transcriptomics. The department also houses Centres of Excellence in Healthcare Technologies and Sustainable Rural Development, promoting interdisciplinary innovation.

The department’s research output remains significant. With over 112 Ph.D. degrees awarded, multiple patents granted and published, and an H-index of 74, the department continues to contribute to scientific advancement. Faculty members are actively engaged in projects funded by leading agencies such as DBT, DST, ICMR, CSIR and DRDO.

Students are encouraged to participate in national and international conferences and have achieved success in competitive exams like GATE and JRF, further strengthening their academic profiles.

Innovation and entrepreneurship are promoted through platforms like the Technology Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development Cell (TIEDC) and the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), where students work on research-driven projects and start-up ideas.

Accredited with NAAC ‘A+’ and NBA Grade (2024), the department has earned recognition for its academic quality and industry-oriented approach. Its alumni are contributing across sectors globally, reflecting the growing impact of the programmes.