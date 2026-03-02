Waknaghat: Advanced composite materials are playing a decisive role in shaping modern aviation and space technologies, said an international expert during a one-day lecture at Jaypee University of Information Technology.

The lecture on aerospace systems, launch vehicles, spacecraft technologies and advanced composites was organised by the Department of Civil Engineering in association with the International Collaboration Center (ICC). The keynote address was delivered by Prof. Changduk Kong, Chair Professor at Kunsan National University, Republic of Korea.

Prof. Kong presented a comprehensive overview of the evolution of aerospace engineering, tracing developments from conventional aircraft structures to modern launch vehicles and orbital systems. He emphasised that advanced composite materials have revolutionised aircraft and spacecraft design due to their high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, fatigue durability and structural efficiency.

He explained that the reduced weight of composite-based structures enhances fuel efficiency, increases payload capacity and improves overall performance in both aviation and space missions. He added that composites are now central to the design of next-generation aircraft and spacecraft platforms.

Prof. Kong, regarded as one of Korea’s senior researchers in composite structures, also shared insights from his research experience and highlighted the growing importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in aerospace innovation. He has previously served as a visiting professor at reputed universities in India.

Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) R. K. Sharma said that such academic exchanges strengthen the intellectual bridge between India and the Republic of Korea and promote deeper cooperation in emerging technologies. He stressed that global exposure is essential for institutions aiming to contribute to high-impact research.

Dean (Research) Prof. Sudhir Syal underlined that sustained international partnerships are critical for innovation-driven growth. He said collaboration with global experts enables researchers and students to stay aligned with cutting-edge developments.

Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, Prof. Ashish Kumar, stated that advanced composite materials are redefining engineering applications not only in aerospace but also in infrastructure and other high-performance structural systems. Dr. Tanmay Gupta, Programme Coordinator, said interaction with internationally acclaimed experts like Prof. Kong enriches the research ecosystem at the university and motivates faculty members and scholars toward interdisciplinary excellence.

The lecture was attended by faculty members, research scholars and students, reflecting growing interest in aerospace systems and advanced materials research at the university.