Competition brings together creativity, artificial intelligence and immersive digital experiences at Waknaghat campus

Jaypee University of Information Technology organised a first-of-its-kind AI-driven competition titled “JUIT: An AI Odyssey,” providing students with a platform to combine artificial intelligence, creativity and interactive storytelling through innovative digital experiences.

Held at the Waknaghat campus, the competition revolved around the theme “Make the User a Part of the JUIT Story through AI Characters & Interactive Storytelling.” Students were challenged to create immersive AI-powered environments that allowed users to virtually experience “A Day in the Life at JUIT.”

Participants developed interactive storytelling systems using conversational AI, voice synthesis, animations, visual storytelling and decision-based pathways to create engaging virtual campus experiences. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students, with 20 teams registering for the competition.

Students used a range of advanced AI and creative platforms, including ChatGPT, ElevenLabs, Midjourney, Runway, Unity and Unreal Engine to turn their concepts into interactive prototypes.

After multiple evaluation rounds, five teams were shortlisted for the grand finale. The finalists presented their AI-driven storytelling systems before a panel comprising Prof. Tiratha Raj Singh, Dr. Hari Singh and Saurav Kumar Singh.

The judging focused on innovation, technical depth, creativity, narrative quality, interactivity and overall user experience.

The Cognitive Creators Team — Siddhant Sharma, Ankush Bhunia, Viksit Taran and Vishal Thakur — secured the first prize for their immersive storytelling model and effective integration of AI technologies.

The second prize was awarded to the Jaadoo Team, comprising Kartikeya Bharatwaj and Aditya Singh for their blend of creativity and technical execution.

The third prize was jointly awarded to Team Llama 4.0, represented by Devansh Kalia and Arsh Sharma, and Team RajmaChawal comprising Nandini Garg, Saarvi Sharma, Saransh Agarwal and Khushi Goel for their innovative submissions.

Vice Chancellor Prof. R.K. Sharma appreciated the participants for their innovative efforts and highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence and interdisciplinary learning in higher education.

He said such initiatives help students explore emerging technologies while strengthening creativity, research and practical problem-solving abilities.