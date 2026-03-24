Jaypee University Vice-Chancellor meets Governor in Shimla; focus on skill-based education, research and innovation

Shimla: Stressing the growing gap between academic learning and industry requirements, Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday said universities must align their curriculum with the evolving needs of the job market.

The Governor, during a meeting with Professor Rajendra Kumar Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of Jaypee University of Information Technology, at Lok Bhavan in Shimla, emphasised that quality education and research are key to shaping the future of youth and ensuring the overall development of the state. He underlined the need for institutions to adopt skill-based and employment-oriented education to improve job readiness among students.

Highlighting the importance of technology and innovation, Gupta said universities should actively promote research and entrepreneurship. He added that academic institutions must encourage students to think beyond conventional learning and contribute to emerging sectors.

Expressing confidence in the role of Jaypee University, the Governor said the university has been contributing to technical education and building skilled human resources in Himachal Pradesh. He appreciated its efforts to maintain academic standards and foster innovation.

During the interaction, Professor Sharma apprised the Governor of various academic and research activities being undertaken by the university. He also shared details of initiatives aimed at strengthening technical education, promoting innovation and improving industry-academia collaboration.