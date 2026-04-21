The ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States has begun to hit infrastructure development in Himachal Pradesh, with a severe shortage of bitumen forcing road construction and repair works to slow down across the state.

Officials said disruptions in global crude oil supply chains—triggered by tensions in West Asia—have directly affected the availability of bitumen, a key material used in road construction. Supply constraints and refinery output cuts have created a ripple effect, pushing prices sharply upward and affecting ongoing projects. Similar disruptions have already stalled road works in other parts of India due to shortages and rising costs.

In Himachal Pradesh, the price of bitumen has nearly doubled, rising from around ₹44,000 per metric tonne to nearly ₹88,000. The surge has been driven by reduced production and higher transportation costs, leaving contractors struggling to manage project budgets.

The impact is visible on the ground, with road construction and maintenance work across thousands of kilometres either slowed or halted. Contractors are reluctant to bid for new tenders due to uncertainty in raw material costs, while those who have already taken up projects are finding it difficult to procure bitumen on time.

The crisis has come at a crucial period. The summer months are considered ideal for road tarring in Himachal Pradesh, as work becomes difficult during the monsoon season when rainfall affects quality and durability. With this window narrowing, delays could lead to further deterioration of roads across the state.

Officials in the Public Works Department said the issue has been flagged to the state government as well as the Ministry of Rural Development, particularly in the context of road projects under the PMGSY scheme. Engineers noted that supply delays have stretched to 10–15 days, with trucks often waiting at refineries due to limited stock.

The situation could also impact key sectors such as tourism and horticulture, especially the apple economy, which depends heavily on road connectivity for transportation and access.

Experts warn that if the geopolitical tensions continue, the crisis may deepen further. Global supply disruptions—especially around critical oil transit routes like the Strait of Hormuz—have already strained availability of petroleum products across Asia, leading to price spikes and logistical challenges.

With bitumen supply uncertain and costs rising, Himachal Pradesh’s road infrastructure plans face a major setback, raising concerns about delays in development works and increased pressure on the state’s already strained resources.