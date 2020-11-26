Solan: Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in Solan district, has topped India in the 2021 QS rankings for citation index, an indicator of quality research in institutions.

It has been ranked at number 14 across Asia in the same field.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) is an independent and highly prestigious credible global ranking organization for educational institutions and its Asia rankings were declared today at an online function.

Shoolini University is the youngest among the top-ranking universities in the list.

Shoolini University has been ranked joint seventh among all private universities in the country and 38th all universities and educational institutions.

The QS Asia rankings also placed Shoolini University among the top 300 Universities of Asia.

It is for the first time that the University has been included in the QS rankings. It debuted in the 2021 edition with percentile evolution of 43.4 per cent.

The young, Trust-run University, which has been making waves in the field of research and innovation, was recently placed third in the Education Ministry’s list for filing patents in the country which was topped by the combined output of all the 23 IITs of the country.

Shoolini University, Chancellor Prof P.K Khosla said the QS rankings the University has earned, reflected the sincerity and hard work of the researchers at the University.

He said the University was poised to reach greater heights and added that its mission was to be among the top global universities.

The achievement is all the more significant in view of the fact that the ranking is among over 1,000 institutions, including IITs, IIMs and central research institutes and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, in India. Another highlight of the report is that the University has figured among the top 44 per cent of the QS World University Rankings.

The QS rankings are based on key global indicators such as academic reputation, employee reputation, faculty-student ratio, staff with PhD, citations per Paper, international research network, Papers per faculty, international faculty and students, inbound exchange students and outgoing exchange students, he added. The QS Asia rankings have included 634 institutions from among estimated 20,000 institutions in Asia.