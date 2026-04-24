Baddi: With solar power emerging as a key pillar of clean energy, maintaining the efficiency of solar panels has become a growing concern. Addressing this challenge, students from Baddi University of Emerging Sciences and Technology have developed an “Automated Solar Panel Cleaner” to tackle performance loss caused by dust and contamination.

India’s push towards renewable energy has led to a rapid increase in solar installations across rooftops, institutions and large-scale plants. However, experts note that the accumulation of dust, pollen, and pollutants on panels significantly reduces their efficiency, especially in regions with dry weather. Regular cleaning is essential, but manual methods are time-consuming, labour-intensive and often result in excessive water use.

Recognising this gap, Electrical Engineering students Prikshit Baner and Lovely Verma, along with Rahul from the Computer Science Engineering Department, designed the automated system as part of their final-year project under the guidance of Prof Ishan Thakur.

The prototype offers a smart, user-friendly solution. It is fully mobile-operated, allowing users to control and monitor the cleaning process remotely. The system is equipped with an automated movement mechanism that enables smooth operation across panel surfaces while ensuring effective dust removal without damaging the panels.

A key highlight of the innovation is its low water consumption, making it more sustainable compared to traditional cleaning techniques. The system is also adaptable to different panel alignments, increasing its usability across a range of solar setups—from residential rooftops to larger installations.

The students recently presented their project at the E-Summit 2026, hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, where it drew attention for its practical application to improving solar energy efficiency.

Prof Ishan Thakur said such innovations underline the importance of integrating academic learning with real-world problem-solving. As solar power continues to expand, efficient maintenance solutions like automated cleaning systems could play a crucial role in ensuring consistent energy output and reducing long-term operational costs.

The project reflects how student-led innovation can contribute to strengthening the renewable energy sector while addressing on-ground challenges faced by users.