Built brick by brick on the hills of Shimla, Jaypee University of Information Technology has completed 25 years of its journey, evolving from a modest beginning into one of India’s recognised engineering and research institutions.

The foundation of the university was laid in 2002, born out of a vision of Jaiprakash Gaur, founder of the Jaypee Group. Established through a state legislative Act, the institution began its academic journey with a limited number of programmes and basic infrastructure, at a time when the idea of a world-class technical campus in the hills was still taking shape.

Over the years, the campus grew steadily—expanding its academic departments, laboratories, hostels and research facilities. From a small engineering institute, it transformed into a multidisciplinary university offering undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes across engineering, sciences and emerging technologies. Today, the university operates on a modern residential campus spread across Waknaghat, providing a focused academic environment away from urban distractions.

Registrar and Dean of Students Brig. R.K. Sharma (Retd.) highlighted the transformation of the campus over the years. “From its early days with basic infrastructure, the university has grown into a vibrant academic ecosystem with modern facilities, residential amenities and a culture that supports both academics and extracurricular development,” he said.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Kumar Sharma underlined the university’s focus on research and innovation. “Our vision is centred on research, creativity and entrepreneurship. Facilities like the Ramanujan Supercomputing Facility and our research initiatives are enabling students and faculty to work on cutting-edge technologies,” he said, adding that students continue to secure opportunities with leading organisations such as Google and Amazon.

Over the years, JUIT has strengthened its academic standing, earning an A+ accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. The university has also expanded its presence in global rankings, being placed in the 1001–1200 band in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026 and ranked 179 in QS World University Rankings (Southern Asia) 2025.

Its focus on innovation is reflected in initiatives such as advanced laboratories in robotics, artificial intelligence and biotechnology. Students have also participated in national-level competitions, including the Surya Dronathon organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with the Drone Federation of India.

The university’s research output has grown steadily, with more than 55 patents granted and collaborations with national and international institutions. Placement records have also remained strong, with high placement rates and participation from major recruiters such as Infosys and Cognizant.

Beyond academics, JUIT’s 25-year journey has had a wider impact on Himachal Pradesh. By providing quality technical education within the state, it has helped reduce student migration while attracting talent from across the country. Its alumni network, now spread across India and abroad, reflects its growing global footprint.

“JUIT’s journey is not just about growth in numbers, but about building a culture of excellence and innovation in the hills,” the Vice Chancellor said. “As we move forward, the focus will be on strengthening research, promoting entrepreneurship and creating global opportunities for our students.”

From its early days of construction to its presence in global rankings, the journey of Jaypee University of Information Technology reflects steady growth, long-term vision and a commitment to academic excellence, as it steps into its next phase of development.