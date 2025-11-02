Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has resumed the process of reorganising gram panchayats across the state even as the State Election Commission begins preparations for the upcoming Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections. The Panchayati Raj Department has directed all Deputy Commissioners to review pending proposals related to the reorganisation of gram panchayats and submit them to the department within 15 days for further consideration at the state level.

According to an official letter issued by the department, the Cabinet meeting held on October 25, 2025, decided to revive the process since many proposals could not be examined earlier due to the state’s focus on relief and rehabilitation efforts following the natural disaster that struck Himachal between July and September. The department has clarified that all Deputy Commissioners should prioritise pending proposals to ensure timely action.

Last year, the Panchayati Raj Department had also sought reorganisation proposals from various gram panchayats and sent the collected suggestions to the state government. However, no decision was taken at that time due to other administrative priorities. With the process now restarted, the government aims to streamline the structure of local bodies before the next elections.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission of Himachal Pradesh has issued detailed instructions to all District Election Officers-cum-Deputy Commissioners to initiate preparations for the general elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies, expected to be held in December 2025 or January 2026. Officials have been directed to ensure the timely appointment of Assistant Returning Officers and Polling Officers, the arrangement of vehicles, the identification of media cells, control rooms, and counting centers.

The simultaneous reorganisation of panchayats by the government and the election preparations by the Election Commission could potentially lead to administrative overlap in the coming weeks. Any delay in finalising panchayat boundaries and jurisdictions might complicate voter list revisions and polling arrangements.

As both the government and the Election Commission work on parallel tracks—one restructuring administrative boundaries and the other preparing for elections—the next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether both processes can proceed without conflict.