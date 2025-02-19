The Himachal Pradesh government is taking a step towards urban development by leveraging drone technology to modernize land records. As part of a pilot project, four urban bodies—Solan, Mandi, Palampur, and Nadaun—have been selected for this initiative aimed at enhancing transparency and reducing land disputes.

In the initial phase, comprehensive digital records of these municipal bodies will be created. The drone survey will play a pivotal role in preparing accurate digital maps of urban areas, offering a clear view of property boundaries and ownership. This technological intervention is expected to protect citizens’ property rights and prevent property-related fraud, a pressing issue in many growing urban centers.

The digitization process will not only support court cases and legal documentation but also facilitate historical land data analysis. A standout feature of this initiative is that construction activities, road development, and even individual property details can be accessed digitally from a computer. By viewing the digital land records online, residents will be able to obtain essential documents such as Parcha and Tatima with ease.

Looking ahead, the digital platform may allow for the division of land through online systems, streamlining administrative processes and significantly minimizing disputes. This forward-thinking approach marks a substantial move towards urban modernization, reflecting the state government’s commitment to efficient governance and public service delivery.