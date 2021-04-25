Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 32 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest Covid-19 death tally in the state.

As per the state NHM, 12 Covid patients from the Kangra district succumbed to the virus.

NHM Covid-19 Death report

Sr No District Covid-19 Death 1 Kangra 12 2 Shimla 4 3 Mandi 4 4 Una 3 5 Hamirpur 3 6 Sirmour 2 7 Solan 2 8 Bilaspur 1 9 Kullu 1 Total 32

1323 Covid patients have died in the state so far.

Himachal has recorded 1363 new positive cases of which Kangra tested 423 cases, Sirmour 229, Shimla 224, Solan 149, Hamirpur 104, Mandi 83, Bilaspur 64, Una 38, Kullu 27, Kinnaur 10, Chamba 9 and Lahaul-Spiti district reported 3 new positive cases.

NHM has reported recovery of 1,161 patients in the state and now state has 13,577 active caseloads.

Total 87,501 have been tested Covid positive and 72,557 have recovered and 1323 have succumbed to the deadly virus.

With the sharp surge in the Covid-19 cases in the state, the government has decided to impose a Night curfew in Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour from midnight of 27th April i.e., Tuesday to 10th May 2021. The Curfew timing will be 10 PM to 5 AM.

The government has also made RT PCR tests within 72 hours mandatory for all the visitors visiting the State.