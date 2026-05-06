Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has announced the closure of offices, schools and commercial establishments on voting days for the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections, declaring May 26, 28 and 30 as paid holidays in the respective polling areas.

A notification issued by the General Administration Department states that all government offices, boards, corporations, educational institutions, industrial units, shops and other commercial establishments falling within the jurisdiction of Panchayati Raj institutions will remain closed on these dates. The decision has been taken to ensure that voters are able to participate in the electoral process without workplace constraints.

The government has also extended the benefit of paid leave to daily wage workers. Officials said the move is aimed at protecting the voting rights of workers who might otherwise face wage loss. The provision has been aligned with norms under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 to ensure broader coverage.

At the same time, certain Panchayats have been kept out of the current election schedule. These include Karjan and Soyal in the Naggar development block of Kullu district, along with Jaban and Namhog in the Ani development block, where polling will not take place as per this notification.

The government has also made provisions for employees posted outside their home constituencies. Special Casual Leave may be granted to such employees if they are registered voters in other Panchayati Raj institutions. However, they will have to produce a certificate from the concerned Presiding Officer confirming that they have cast their vote.