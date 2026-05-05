State Election Commission Issues Strict Conduct Guidelines; Warns Against MCC Violations

Shimla – The run-up to the Panchayati Raj elections in Himachal Pradesh has gathered pace with District Election Officers releasing the voter lists for all Panchayats, enabling citizens to verify their names online. The move is expected to streamline participation and reduce last-minute confusion among voters across rural constituencies.

With the publication of electoral rolls, political parties and prospective candidates have intensified their preparations, holding internal discussions and chalking out constituency-level strategies. The release of the lists is being seen as a crucial step that sets the stage for the next phase of election activity in the state.

At the same time, the State Election Commission Himachal Pradesh has issued strict directions to ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Authorities have made it clear that maintaining discipline during the election period is non-negotiable and that violations will invite firm action.

As part of the guidelines, all political parties have been instructed to inform the local police administration before organising any public meeting or gathering. The directive aims to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during the campaign period. Officials have stressed that free and fair elections depend on coordinated efforts between political stakeholders and the administration.

The Commission has also tightened rules concerning government employees. Those whose family members are contesting the elections have been barred from leaving their place of posting without prior approval. The step is intended to ensure that staff assigned to election duties remain available and do not disrupt the administrative process.

In another key restriction, the Commission has prohibited the use of private residences of government employees for organising political meetings or gatherings. The move seeks to prevent misuse of official influence and maintain neutrality within the administrative framework.