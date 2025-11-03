Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to modernise diagnostic facilities in government health institutions, backed by an investment of Rs 213.75 crore. The initiative aims to equip hospitals with cutting-edge technology for accurate and timely disease detection, reducing delays that often exacerbate medical conditions and enabling early interventions.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Health Department to formulate a large-scale modernisation blueprint. The plan was finalised after extensive consultations, including direct interactions between the Chief Minister and doctors at Chamiyana Hospital, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla, and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda.

A Health Department spokesperson detailed the key procurements under the scheme. Five high-resolution MRI machines, valued at Rs 95 crore, will be installed at IGMC Shimla, Chamiyana Hospital, Nerchowk Medical College, Nahan Medical College, and Chamba Medical College. Additionally, two advanced CT imaging machines each will be deployed across the state’s seven medical colleges at a cost of Rs 28 crore.

The upgrade extends to other essential equipment: 35 digital radiography units worth Rs 8.75 crore (five per medical college), 14 ceiling-suspended DR X-ray machines at Rs 14 crore, and two advanced ultrasound imaging machines per medical college totaling Rs 14 crore. Seven digital mammography units, priced at Rs 14 crore, will also be introduced in the seven medical colleges. Furthermore, eight Imaging Archive and Retrieval Technology systems, costing Rs 40 crore, are slated for installation in the seven medical colleges and Kamla Nehru Hospital in Shimla.

“Providing high-quality healthcare services to the people within the state is a top priority of the government,” the spokesperson said. “Our vision is to ensure patients no longer need to travel outside Himachal Pradesh for costly treatments, but can access affordable, advanced care locally.”

Beyond diagnostics, the government is addressing broader healthcare challenges. Efforts are underway to fill vacant positions for doctors, paramedical staff, and technicians to resolve manpower shortages. Special focus is being placed on professional training programs to boost the skills and efficiency of medical professionals.