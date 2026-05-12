Kangra Tops, Lahaul-Spiti Lowest as Himachal Sees Record Panchayat Poll Nominations

The nomination process for Panchayati Raj Institution elections in Himachal Pradesh concluded on a high note with a record 79,676 nomination papers filed across the state, reflecting massive enthusiasm in rural areas ahead of the three-phase elections later this month.

According to the State Election Commission, 37,114 nomination papers were filed on Monday alone, the final day of the nomination process. However, the total figure is expected to rise further as reports from the remote Pangi development block in Chamba district were still awaited till late Monday night.

Kangra district recorded the highest number of nominations in the state with 14,590 papers filed, closely followed by Mandi with 14,517 nominations. Chamba registered 8,002 nominations, while Shimla witnessed 7,614 candidates entering the electoral fray. Hamirpur also saw strong participation with 7,194 nomination papers filed.

Among other districts, Sirmaur recorded 5,970 nominations, Una 5,823, Kullu 5,817 and Solan 5,605 nomination papers. Bilaspur registered 4,484 nominations, while Kinnaur recorded 1,428 papers. Lahaul-Spiti reported the lowest number of nominations in the state with just 493 papers filed.

On the other hand, Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest number of nominations in the state, with just 493 papers filed. Kinnaur reported 1,428 nominations.

Meanwhile, Narkanda, considered the state’s smallest Nagar Panchayat, was elected unopposed, becoming one of the notable developments during the nomination process.

The district-wise nomination figures include Sirmaur with 5,970 nominations, Una 5,823, Kullu 5,817, Solan 5,605 and Bilaspur 4,484.

Massive crowds of candidates and supporters gathered outside Tehsil and Block headquarters across the state on the final day of nominations. The Panchayat elections are considered politically important as they play a key role in shaping grassroots governance and often reflect the political mood in villages.

The Election Commission stated that scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on May 12 by Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers from 10 am onwards. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations till May 15, and election symbols will also be allotted on the same day.

Polling for Panchayati Raj Institutions will be held in three phases on May 26, 28 and 30. Voting will take place from 7 am to 3 pm using traditional ballot papers and ballot boxes.