Despite the state government invoking the Disaster Management Act to defer the Panchayat Raj elections, the State Election Commission of Himachal Pradesh has proceeded with preparatory work for the upcoming polls. On Saturday, the Commission issued detailed directives to all District Election Officers-cum-Deputy Commissioners across the state, asking them to initiate groundwork for the general elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies.

According to a circular issued by the Secretary of the State Election Commission, the general elections to Panchayat Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies are tentatively scheduled for December 2025 or January 2026. The Commission has directed all Deputy Commissioners to begin the process of appointing Assistant Returning Officers, Presiding Officers, and Polling Officers to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections once they are held.

According to the directive, Deputy Commissioners have also been asked to prepare detailed lists of officers and staff to be deployed on election duty, gather vehicle information for election-related logistics, and identify suitable buildings or locations for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti counting centres. Additionally, districts are required to set up control rooms, establish media cells, and make other arrangements necessary for the election process.

The Commission has emphasised that all preliminary work should be completed in a timely manner so that the election process can proceed smoothly when polling dates are finalised. While the state government’s decision under the Disaster Management Act has delayed the elections temporarily, the Election Commission’s instructions make it clear that administrative and logistical readiness will continue as per the planned schedule.