Shimla: Rural voters across Himachal Pradesh will head to the polls tomorrow, May 26, to elect their local representatives in the first phase of Panchayati Raj Institutions elections. Voting will take place in 1,293 Gram Panchayats, where the fate of over 23,000 candidates contesting for various positions will be decided. The elections, held once every five years, have generated considerable enthusiasm in the state’s rural areas. With loudspeaker campaigning now over, candidates are making final appeals through door-to-door visits in villages, from community chaupals to narrow lanes.

The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the electoral process remains free, fair, and peaceful. All liquor shops in the respective panchayat areas were closed at 3:00 PM on Sunday and will remain shut until voting concludes on May 26. Election campaigning officially ended at the same time, with candidates now restricted to personal door-to-door outreach. No public rallies or loudspeaker announcements are permitted during this period.

A total of 21,678 polling stations have been established across the state, including 16,539 general, 3,554 sensitive, and 1,585 hyper-sensitive booths. Auxiliary polling stations have also been set up — one in Hamirpur and two in Kangra. As many as 8,198 polling teams have been constituted to ensure the smooth functioning of the polls. The Commission has completed all necessary preparations for electing representatives to 31,182 posts, including Pradhans, Up-Pradhans, Gram Panchayat Ward Members, Panchayat Samiti Members, and Zila Parishad Members.

In a significant development, 10,854 candidates have already been elected unopposed, setting a notable precedent in the democratic process. Among them, 10,307 are Panchayat Ward Members, 286 are Up-Pradhans, 176 are Pradhans, and 85 are Panchayat Samiti Members. The remaining seats will be contested in three phases on May 26, 28, and 30.

The final rehearsal for polling parties will be held on Monday, after which teams will be dispatched to their assigned stations with the help of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). A total of 1,300 buses have been requisitioned, with around 400 already deployed for the first phase. Votes for Pradhan, Up-Pradhan, and Ward Panch in the first phase will be counted on the same day, May 26. The second phase will cover 1,258 panchayats on May 28, while the third and final phase will be held on May 30 in 1,170 panchayats. Results for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections will be declared on May 31.

The State Election Commission has warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone violating the Model Code of Conduct. With heightened security and surveillance across all districts, all eyes are now on tomorrow’s polling, as villagers prepare to choose their local governments for the next five years.