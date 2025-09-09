Shimla – The Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Tuesday said that Himachal Pradesh’s rich history, culture, and heritage will soon become an integral part of the school curriculum. Chairing a high-level meeting, the Minister directed officials to revise textbooks in a way that reflects the state’s unique identity while aligning with the NCERT framework.

The revised curriculum will cover ancient temples, monasteries, forts, heritage sites, traditional architecture, dialects, folk arts, handicrafts, fairs, festivals, and historic movements of Himachal. Thakur emphasised that local references must be integrated into NCERT textbooks for classes 6 to 12 to instill a sense of pride and belonging among students.

He underlined the importance of highlighting the contributions of freedom fighters like General Zorawar Singh, Wazir Ram Singh Pathania, and Dr. Y.S. Parmar, along with martyrs such as Captain Vikram Batra, Major Somnath Sharma, and Captain Saurabh Kalia. “Such inclusions will not only connect students with the state’s legacy but also prepare them better for competitive examinations,” the Minister said.

Contemporary topics such as disaster management, climate change, green energy, and sustainable development will also form part of the new curriculum. Disaster education will be practical and activity-based to equip children with the ability to respond effectively to real-life situations.

The Minister stressed that the new curriculum must enhance learning without burdening students. He suggested replacing irrelevant chapters with meaningful content and promoting experiential learning through workshops, field visits, visual aids, and practical exercises rather than rote memorisation. He also emphasised the promotion of local languages in schools.

To improve accessibility, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has been directed to make resources available online through its website and portal, with QR codes and digital links for students and teachers.

A Committee of Experts will soon be constituted to develop the revised curriculum. The committee will review NCERT textbooks in the Himachal context, suggest modifications, and prepare supplementary material to ensure balanced and locally relevant education. The notification for the committee is expected shortly.