Shimla: Government schools in Himachal Pradesh have delivered strong results in the Class 12 examinations, with a pass percentage crossing 92 percent and a majority of top-ranking students coming from public institutions.

As per the results declared by the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, government schools recorded a pass percentage of 92.02 percent this year. This marks a steady rise from 88.64 percent in 2025, 73.76 percent in 2024 and 79.40 percent in 2023.

The merit list further highlights the shift. More than 50 students from government schools have secured positions in the Top 100, meaning over half of the top performers are from public institutions. This year, 48 girls and 10 boys featured in the Top 100, compared to 41 girls and 9 boys in 2025, 23 girls and 7 boys in 2024, and 33 boys and 9 girls in 2023.

In a notable achievement, the overall Class 12 topper is from a government school after several years. Anshit Kumar, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhawarna, secured 99.20 percent marks.

The Chief Minister said the results reflect focused efforts by the government to strengthen education, especially in rural areas. He credited students, teachers and parents for the improvement and said that Himachal Pradesh has moved up to fifth position in quality education from 21st earlier. He also stated that the state has achieved full literacy.

Chairman of the Board, Rajesh Sharma, said that efforts are being made to improve transparency and quality in the Board’s functioning. He added that the introduction of new technologies in education is expected to further improve results in the coming years.

Over the past three years, the government has prioritised education and healthcare, introducing several reforms. These include setting up separate directorates for school and higher education and providing international exposure opportunities for teachers and meritorious students.