New Delhi: In order to mitigate the impact of challenges thrown by the COVID-19 pandemic for out of school children, the Ministry of Education has asked states to devise a proper strategy for identification, admission and continued education of migrant children.

The Ministry of Education has issued detailed guidelines on steps to be taken by the States during school closure and when the school re-open.

The Ministry has directed to continue Education for Out of School Children and Children with Special Needs.

It asked states to identifying children of 6 to 18 years age group through a comprehensive door to door survey and prepare action plan for their enrolment.

Ministry asked states to create awareness on practicing 3 Corona appropriate behaviors – wear mask, six-feet distance and washing hands with soap.

It also suggested to explore option of classroom on wheels and classes in small groups at village level.

Prepare School readiness modules

Education Ministry has directed states to prepare School readiness modules for initial period when the schools re-open so that they can adjust to the school environment and do not feel stressed or left-out.