In a major shift aimed at improving the quality of education, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to discontinue the no-detention policy for students in classes V and VIII. Starting from the academic session in March 2025, students who fail to clear their exams will no longer be promoted to the next class in the state’s summer schools. The policy will extend to winter schools in the following academic year.

The Directorate of Elementary Education issued a formal directive to all District Deputy Directors on Wednesday, outlining the implementation of the revised Free and Compulsory Child Education Rights Act, 2009. The state government will now strictly adhere to the amendments made by the Central Government in December 2023, effectively ending automatic promotions for these classes.

Students failing the examinations will be given a second chance to improve their performance. However, those unable to pass even after the second attempt will be detained. This marks a departure from the earlier no-detention policy, which had faced criticism for compromising educational standards.

Long-Standing Opposition to No-Detention Policy

Since its introduction across the country, Himachal Pradesh has consistently opposed the no-detention policy. In 2019, the state government decided that students in classes V and VIII would not be promoted without passing exams, but the policy was not enforced rigorously. The current Congress-led government has now abolished the policy entirely to prioritize educational quality over automatic promotions.

The new system also significantly changes the evaluation process for these classes. While the School Education Board will continue to issue question papers for classes V and VIII, answer sheet checking will now be conducted at block and cluster levels, respectively, rather than in nearby schools. This centralized evaluation ensures greater transparency and accountability in the assessment process.