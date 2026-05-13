The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has started groundwork to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based education in schools across the state. The Board is exploring the feasibility of launching AI education from Class VI with an aim to equip students with foundational knowledge of emerging technologies at an early stage.

As part of the initiative, preliminary discussions regarding the curriculum have already been held with a private company working in the computer and communication sector. The proposed curriculum is expected to include practical learning along with regular academic instruction so that students gain a basic understanding of AI and its applications in daily life and future careers.

The Board is considering introducing AI as an optional subject in schools, allowing interested students to study the subject within the state education system itself. Officials believe that introducing AI education at the school level would help students adapt to the growing digital environment and changing technological requirements.

Secretary of the Board, Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, said that a workshop related to the curriculum was recently conducted in collaboration with a private company from the computer sector. He said suggestions are also being invited from teachers of colleges, central universities and schools to prepare a curriculum suitable for different age groups and academic levels.

He said the Board would compile all suggestions and discussions into a detailed report that will be submitted to the state government. The implementation of AI education in schools will begin only after receiving approval from the government.

Before finalising the proposal, the Board also plans to consult academicians and subject experts to ensure that the curriculum remains balanced, practical and student-friendly. Officials said the focus is on building basic awareness and understanding of AI among students from the foundational stage itself in view of the rapid expansion of technology-driven sectors across the country.