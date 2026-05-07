Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is preparing to introduce major changes in its evaluation system with a focus on concept-based learning and practical understanding of subjects. The Board aims to reduce rote learning in school examinations and align the assessment process with modern national education standards.

Board Chairman Dr. Rajesh Sharma said a special three-day workshop for all subjects of Classes 9 and 10 was successfully organised in Dharamshala. During the workshop, education experts reviewed the existing examination pattern and compared Himachal Board question papers with those of national boards such as Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations.

He said the Board has thoroughly reviewed the syllabus, blueprints and marking schemes to make the evaluation process more balanced and transparent. The initiative is aimed at ensuring that students from Himachal Pradesh are better prepared for national-level competitive examinations and develop a stronger conceptual understanding.

Dr. Sharma described the exercise as a significant transformation in the state’s education system. He said the Board’s objective is to align education in Himachal Pradesh with modern standards and national benchmarks.

The HP Board Chairman also clarified that future question papers will follow the standards of the ‘PARAKH’ taxonomy. Special focus is being given to the preparation of model question papers under the revised system.

Under the new framework, 20 to 30 percent of questions in examinations will be competency-based. These questions will assess students’ logical reasoning abilities and practical understanding of subjects rather than their ability to memorise answers.

The move is expected to encourage analytical thinking and improve the overall quality of school education in Himachal Pradesh while bringing the Board’s examination pattern closer to evolving national education reforms.