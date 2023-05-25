Manvi Secures First Position, Deeksha Kathyal Takes Second, Joint Third Position for Akshit Sharma and Charakshik Thakur

Dharamshala – The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially released the results for the class 10th examinations. The Education Board Secretary, Dr. (Major) Vishal Sharma, announced that the overall pass percentage for this year’s exams stood at an impressive 89.7%. Out of the 91,440 students who appeared for the examinations, a total of 81,732 students successfully passed the assessments, while 7,534 students, unfortunately, did not meet the required criteria. Comparatively, the pass percentage for the class 10th examinations in the previous year was 87.5%. Students can easily access their results by visiting the official website of the Board of Education.

One remarkable highlight of the results was Manvi, a student of Snower Valley Public School Bajaura in the Kullu district, securing the first position in the state. Manvi achieved an exceptional score of 99.14%, which equates to 694 marks out of the total. Displaying exceptional academic prowess, her remarkable performance is a testament to her hard work and dedication.

Following closely in second place is Deeksha Kathyal from Senior Secondary School Chubatra in the Hamirpur district. Deeksha achieved an outstanding score of 99%, corresponding to 693 marks. Her impressive result reflects her commitment to excellence in academics.

Additionally, two students from the Hamirpur district jointly secured the third position. Akshit Sharma from New Era Senior Secondary School, Parol, and Charakshik Thakur from Senior Secondary School, Badaran, both obtained a remarkable score of 98.86%, translating to 692 marks.

To access the results, students can visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. The website has been updated to provide a seamless experience for candidates eagerly awaiting their scores. By simply entering their examination roll number and other required details, students will gain instant access to their individual results.

The announcement of the class 10th results brings a wave of excitement and nervous anticipation for students and their families across the state.

The Education Board has consistently strived to provide quality education and maintain rigorous standards, ensuring a bright future for the students of the state.

For further details and to access the class 10th results, students are advised to visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.