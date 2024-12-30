Dharamshala – The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the schedule for the annual 10th and 12th board examinations for March 2025. The exams for both classes will commence on March 4, with Class 10 exams concluding on March 19, and Class 12 exams wrapping up on March 29.

The proposed schedule, released by HPBOSE Secretary Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, covers regular and state open school students, as well as compartment, additional subject, and category improvement examinations. The board has invited suggestions from students, parents, and educators regarding the proposed timetable, which will be finalized after considering feedback submitted within 10 days.

HPBOSE has extended the deadline for schools to submit examination forms for eligible Class 10 and 12 students. Schools can now submit applications online until December 31, with a late fee. A fee of ₹100 will apply for delays, while applications submitted closer to the deadline will incur a ₹1000 fee.

Dr. Sharma emphasized that no applications will be accepted after December 31. This extension applies to all eligible students, including those appearing for compartment exams, additional subjects, and performance improvement.

Students and stakeholders are encouraged to review the proposed schedule and provide their inputs promptly to ensure the smooth conduct of the board examinations.