Notification issued; 143 vacancies to be filled this year under the Limited Direct Recruitment quota

Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has cleared the way for filling 1,284 posts of School Management Committee (SMC) teachers by granting a five percent relaxation in the Limited Direct Recruitment (LDR) quota. The Directorate of School Education on Thursday issued a notification in line with a recent cabinet decision, paving the path for regularising SMC teachers across categories.

The recruitment process will be conducted by the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, Dharamshala. Teachers selected under this scheme will be appointed as job trainees before being absorbed into the regular system.

According to the notification, 143 posts across categories such as TGT, Shastri, Drawing Master and Language Teacher will be filled this year through the five percent LDR quota, as per the provisions of the Recruitment and Promotion Rules (R&P Rules). These will be filled against current and estimated vacancies available up to March 31, 2025.

In total, 1,427 teaching posts exist in these categories, of which 143 will be filled immediately. The remaining 1,284 posts of SMC teachers will be adjusted in the coming years against vacancies available under LDR and batch-wise quota with the same relaxation.

For now, vacancies to be filled include 62 posts of JBT, 6 of TGT Sanskrit, 16 of Drawing Master, 11 of TGT Hindi, 24 of TGT Arts, 13 of TGT Non-Medical, and 11 of TGT Medical.

The education department clarified that since 1,284 vacancies are not presently available under the five percent LDR and batch-wise quota, the selected SMC candidates will be adjusted against vacancies arising in future years, with relaxation in recruitment and appointment rules.