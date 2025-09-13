Una’s Bulk Drug Park has secured the crucial Environmental Clearance (EC) from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), marking a decisive step towards the establishment of one of India’s largest pharmaceutical infrastructure projects. The clearance paves the way for production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Key Starting Materials (KSMs) within India, reducing dependence on imports.

The Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers had launched the scheme for promotion of bulk drug parks in March 2020, while the Union Department of Pharmaceuticals notified guidelines in July 2020. Himachal’s Industries Department prepared the detailed project report, which was appraised by the Project Management Agency and received final approval from the Scheme Steering Committee in October 2022.

According to the Industries Department, the project entails a capital cost of Rs 2,071 crore, with Rs 996.45 crore as grant-in-aid from the Government of India and Rs 1,074.55 crore from the state government. The park is expected to attract investments worth Rs 8,000–10,000 crore and generate 15,000–20,000 direct and indirect jobs. The project is being implemented by Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Ltd. (HPBDPIL), a Special Purpose Vehicle working under the state Industries Department.

The environmental appraisal included site inspections and technical reports from NIT Hamirpur and the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, covering drainage patterns, ecological disturbance, seismic vulnerability, and risk assessment.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “The Bulk Drug Park at Una would significantly strengthen the state’s position as a leading hub of pharmaceutical manufacturing in India and will also generate large-scale employment opportunities for our youth.”

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan added that the environmental clearance would help fast-track development, while Additional Chief Secretary R.D. Nazeem assured the government’s commitment to ensure timely completion.

Industries Director Dr. Yunus emphasized that the department is committed to executing the park in a time-bound manner in line with the guidelines of the “Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks” scheme and MoEF&CC advisories.

Industry stakeholders have also welcomed the move. B.R. Sikri, Chairman of the Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE), congratulated the government, stating that the park would create a robust and sustainable pharma ecosystem in the region.