The 133 Eco Task Force, constituted by the Government of Himachal Pradesh, has emerged as a dedicated unit for environmental protection, playing a crucial role in afforestation, conservation, and disaster management over the past 19 years. Its efforts have not only strengthened ecological balance but also upheld humanitarian values across the state.

Col. Deepak Kumar, Commanding Officer of the 133 Eco Task Force, said the unit functions on a unique model by engaging ex-servicemen, re-inducting them into service as part of a small Army Corps Group, and assigning them responsibilities related to environmental conservation. Since its establishment, the force has planted more than 6.076 million saplings in Himachal Pradesh. Afforestation has been carried out over 5,675 hectares, while 11 nurseries with a combined capacity of 430,000 plants have been set up. The force has also rejuvenated three Amrit Sarovars along with several ponds.

In the past five years, the Eco Task Force has successfully controlled 43 forest fire incidents and improved fire prevention by establishing fire lines across 42 project areas. Water conservation efforts have been supported through the construction of 11 check dams using locally available materials.

Special plantation drives are regularly organised by the task force during important occasions such as Van Mahotsav, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Meri Maati Mera Desh, Swachhata Hi Seva, and International Yoga Day. In addition to plantation activities, the force focuses on soil conservation, safeguarding flora and fauna, and preserving water resources.

The Eco Task Force has also played an active role in disaster relief. It has provided shelter, food, and transportation to people affected during natural calamities, reaffirming its commitment to environmental protection along with humanitarian service.