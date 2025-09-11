Education Department sets February 2026 deadline to complete formalities

Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has approved 229 government schools for affiliation with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), marking a major step towards strengthening school education in the state. The Education Department has released the list of these schools, which includes PM Shri Schools, Excellence Schools, and other institutions selected for the transition.

The highest number of schools cleared are in Kangra (41), followed by Shimla (34), Mandi (29), Hamirpur (19), Sirmaur (17), Chamba (16), Solan (15), Una (15), Kinnaur (12), Kullu (12), Bilaspur (11), and Lahaul-Spiti (8).

The schools have been asked to complete all affiliation-related formalities by February 26, 2026, so that CBSE-based curriculum can be introduced from the 2026-27 academic session. The Directorate of School Education has already started preparing the roadmap for the shift.

According to officials, the affiliation process will require schools to upgrade infrastructure, train teachers, and ensure compliance with CBSE standards. The government believes the move will benefit students by exposing them to national-level education patterns and enabling better preparation for competitive exams like NEET and JEE.

“This will especially help children from rural and remote areas, who will now get CBSE pattern education in government schools without having to depend on private institutions,” a department official said.

The state government will have to spend heavily to complete the formalities. Around ₹70,000 per school will be required for registration, inspection, and other CBSE fees, which translates into crores of rupees for all 229 institutions. In addition, funds will be needed for minor repairs, renovations, and infrastructure upgrades to meet CBSE norms.

The Education Department has also warned that schools failing to complete the required formalities on time could be dropped from the list.