Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government is moving ahead with plans to set up six multi-fuel boilers and a 30 MW turbo generator as part of the upcoming Bulk Drug Park in Una, with an estimated project cost of ₹300.28 crore. The infrastructure will be developed under the Common Steam-Turbine Power Generation and Steam Distribution Network to meet the park’s 300 TPH steam requirement and co-generate power for the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) units.

The 10th meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) of Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited (HPBDPIL) was held at the HP Secretariat under the chairmanship of Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan. The committee reviewed progress on earlier decisions and addressed pre-bid queries related to the project’s design, construction, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning.

Industries Minister Chauhan stressed that the project holds national importance and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to its smooth and timely execution. With pre-bid concerns now resolved, the bidding process will be expedited. He also directed all line departments to strictly adhere to project deadlines.

The Industries Minister stated that the park aims to establish world-class, common infrastructure facilities, which will lower manufacturing costs, boost competitiveness and promote self-reliance in the pharmaceutical sector while generating employment opportunities. He emphasized the state government’s commitment to addressing investor concerns to ensure seamless project execution. With pre-bid queries now resolved, the bidding process is anticipated to progress swiftly.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) R.D. Nazeem, HPBDPIL Managing Director-cum-CEO Dr. Yunus, Special Secretary (Finance) Vijay Wardha, HPSIDC Managing Director Dr. Richa Verma, Additional CEO-cum-Coordinator HPBDPIL Tilak Raj Sharma, and senior officers from various departments.