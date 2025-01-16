Shimla – Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan announced plans to integrate solar power and sustainable utilities into the Bulk Drug Park (BDP) project, ensuring its development aligns with modern environmental standards. The minister, presiding over the fifth meeting of the High Powered Committee of the State Implementing Agency (SIA) in Shimla, emphasized the state’s commitment to completing the project in a time-bound manner.

As part of the initiative, solar power projects will be established on land within and around the park to meet its energy requirements. Additionally, critical infrastructure such as Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), steam generation, and solid waste management will be consolidated under a single bid using the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) model. The Project Management Consultancy firm has been directed to establish operation and maintenance parameters for these essential utilities.

The minister highlighted that ₹50 crore has already been allocated to expedite the project. To ensure expert oversight, an advisory panel comprising Bulk Drug Park specialists will be formed to provide technical insights during execution.

The committee also approved tenders worth ₹460 crore for Phase-I development, which includes site development, boundary walls, and internal roads. Out of the 1,400-acre area designated for the park, 800 acres will be developed in the first phase.

To ensure transparency and technical accuracy, a technical committee led by the Chief Engineer of the PWD Hamirpur Zone will vet tender documents. Chauhan also reviewed the progress on key decisions made in the previous meeting, reaffirming the government’s dedication to establishing the Bulk Drug Park as a hub for sustainable industrial growth.