Una – Himachal Pradesh is set to witness a significant transformation in its pharmaceutical industry with the establishment of a Bulk Drug Park in the Haroli area of Una district. The project, which is of national importance, aims to position the state as a thriving Pharma Hub. The State Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is emphasizing its significance in strengthening the existing pharmaceutical ecosystem.

The Bulk Drug Park has the potential to attract an estimated investment of Rs. 8000-10,000 crore, providing employment opportunities for over 15,000 people. To facilitate its development, the State Government has received an initial grant-in-aid of Rs. 225 crore from the Central Government’s Department of Pharmaceuticals, which will be utilized for the creation of common infrastructure within the park premises.

To expedite the project and address any implementation hurdles, the State Government has established the Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited (HPBDPIL) as the State Implementing Agency. This agency will ensure a smooth and timely execution of the project.

The Bulk Drug Park is expected to have a power demand of approximately 120 MW. Plans are underway to establish two transmission lines from Una and Tahliwal to ensure a reliable power supply to the park.

The Chief Minister has directed all relevant departments to prioritize and expedite the development of the Bulk Drug Park. Emphasis is being placed on creating essential infrastructure, including water supply, electricity, and internal road networks. The State Jal Shakti Vibhag has been instructed to fast-track water-related works, with an allocated budget of Rs. 11.75 crore for groundwater recharge and maintenance. Efforts are also underway to secure a permanent power supply to the park from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). The HP Transmission Corporation Limited (HPTCL) and HP State Electricity Board (HPSEB) have been tasked with constructing the outer electrical infrastructure for the Bulk Drug Park.

In addition to the Bulk Drug Park, the State Government aims to attract private sector investments totalling approximately Rs. 20,000 crore in sectors such as manufacturing, tourism, energy, construction, and housing. These investments have the potential to generate direct employment for 40,000 individuals and indirect employment for about 50,000 individuals, contributing to the overall socio-economic growth of the state.

The establishment of the Bulk Drug Park and the State Government’s proactive approach to attract investments in various sectors align with the vision of transforming Himachal Pradesh into a thriving economic center. The park’s completion will significantly bolster the pharmaceutical industry in the state, paving the way for sustainable development and prosperity.