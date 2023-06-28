The government has taken a significant step towards ensuring a reliable water supply for the upcoming Bulk Drug Park in the Una district. By allocating funds for the recharge and maintenance of underground water levels, the government aims to address the critical issue of water sustainability in the pharmaceutical manufacturing hub.

Recognizing the vital role of water in the functioning of the Bulk Drug Park, the government has directed the Jal Shakti Vibhag, responsible for water resource management, to expedite the execution of water-related works. An allocation of 11.75 crores has been designated to recharge and maintain the underground water levels within the park, guaranteeing a continuous and dependable water supply for its operations.

This funding allocation reflects the government’s proactive approach to meet the long-term water requirements of the Bulk Drug Park. By recharging the underground water sources, the government seeks to overcome potential water scarcity challenges and create an environment conducive to the sustainable growth of the pharmaceutical industry in the region.

Ensuring a reliable water supply is of utmost importance for the pharmaceutical manufacturing units within the park. Access to a consistent water source is essential for various processes involved in drug production, including formulation, synthesis, and purification. With the government’s investment in water sustainability, the aim is to establish the necessary infrastructure to support the growth and success of the pharmaceutical industry, ultimately contributing to the local economy and generating employment opportunities.

The allocation of funds for recharging underground water levels at Bulk Drug Park signifies the government’s commitment to addressing one of the key challenges in its development. By taking proactive measures to ensure a reliable water supply, the government is laying the foundation for a thriving pharmaceutical manufacturing hub in the Una district.

As the project progresses, it is expected that further steps will be taken to address other essential infrastructure requirements, such as electricity and road networks, to create a conducive environment for pharmaceutical manufacturing. The Bulk Drug Park in the Una district has the potential to become a significant center for the production of essential drugs, bolstering the self-sufficiency and resilience of the healthcare sector in the state.