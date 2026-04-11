With India pushing to reduce its reliance on imported bulk drugs while expanding employment opportunities, the Bulk Drug Park in Una is expected to play a key role in strengthening domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing.

In a significant move aimed at reducing India’s dependence on imported bulk drugs, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone for site development and infrastructure works of the Bulk Drug Park at Polian in Una district.

Spread across 1,405 acres, the project involves a total outlay of Rs. 2,071 crore, with central assistance of approximately Rs. 996.45 crore from the Government of India. The project has received environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and is being implemented in compliance with environmental norms under the Department of Industries.

Describing it as a project of national importance, Sukhu said the Bulk Drug Park would help reduce India’s dependence on imports of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and further establish Himachal Pradesh as a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing hub. He said the project is expected to attract investments worth Rs. 8,000–10,000 crore and generate employment opportunities for up to 20,000 people. He directed officials to accelerate the pace of work and assured full government support for timely completion, adding that MoUs with major pharmaceutical companies are likely to be signed in June.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the project would give a significant boost to the regional economy and strengthen India’s self-reliance in the pharmaceutical sector. He said water infrastructure works worth Rs. 68.49 crore are being executed, including a 15 MLD water supply system through borewells, along with construction of tanks, pump houses and pipelines. Measures such as rainwater harvesting and recharge systems are also being implemented to ensure sustainability.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said power infrastructure works worth Rs. 32.76 crore are progressing through HPSEBL and HPPTCL, with transmission systems nearing completion. He added that site development has begun, with land cutting underway and tree felling carried out as per approved clearances.

The park will include a 5 MLD Common Effluent Treatment Plant with Zero Liquid Discharge, a Centre of Excellence, and a hazardous waste management system with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes per year. A steam generation system with six multi-fuel boilers will also be installed to support API manufacturing.

In addition, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a Working Women Hostel at Panjuana, to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 8.28 crore, providing accommodation for 50 women working in nearby industrial areas.