Project Coordination Committee to monitor the progress of Bulk Drug Park

Shimla: The State Government has received the 1st instalment of grant-in-aid of ₹225 crore from the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India (GoI) for the development of Common Infrastructure Facilities for the Bulk Drug Park in Una.

This grant-in-aid was given under the scheme guidelines “Promotion of Bulk Drug Park” Scheme notified by the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizer, Government of India (GoI) in 2020.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that “Bulk Drug Park is a project of national importance and crucial for strengthening the States’ existing pharma ecosystem.

He further said that keeping in mind the investment potential of around ₹8000-10,000 crore and expected employment opportunities for more than 15,000 persons, the State Government would ensure the timely execution of this mega Project. He said that the Government has registered the SIA “Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited (HPBDPIL)” with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 15th February 2023.

The Chief Minister said that the department has already completed the planning of external infrastructure for power and road with the respective line departments. As the power demand for Bulk Drug Park park has been estimated at around 120 MW, and continuous Power supply will be required for the operations of API units, adequate planning to draw power, two transmission lines from Una and Tahliwal have been planned.

The Bulk Drug Park project will require technical and financial expertise to meet the requirement of the capital cost of the project. For that tender has been floated for the selection of a transaction advisor for providing consultancy services for the selection of “Strategic Investor cum Developer” for Development, Operation and Maintenance & Management of Bulk Drug Park said the Chief Minister. He said that bid process management has also been initiated for the selection of consultants for the Environmental Clearance of the Bulk Drug Park.

He said that the government will constitute a Project Coordination Committee for monitoring the progress of the timely execution of Bulk Drug Park.