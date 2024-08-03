In response to the recent cloudbursts and floods that have caused extensive damage across the state, the government has announced the installation of Bailey bridges to replace the 17 bridges that have collapsed or been significantly damaged. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has issued directives to prioritize the repair and replacement of these critical infrastructures, with a particular focus on roads in apple-rich areas.

To address the urgent needs of the affected regions, dozers and JCBs have been deployed to clear debris and repair roads. For areas where roads are severely damaged and cannot be quickly repaired, alternative routes are being established. The state government has also mandated a daily report from the relevant department to monitor the progress of these efforts.

Learning from last year’s disaster, the government had preemptively purchased Bailey bridges, which were stored at the zonal level. These bridges will now be distributed to the worst-hit districts, including Shimla, Mandi, and Kullu. Engineers from the Public Works Department will first inspect the damaged bridges to determine if they can be repaired or if a Bailey bridge installation is necessary.

Minister Vikramaditya Singh confirmed that the department has incurred losses exceeding Rs 300 crore due to the recent natural disasters. The destruction of roads and bridges has significantly disrupted daily life, especially in remote and agricultural areas. Singh emphasized that Bailey bridges will be swiftly installed wherever bridges have collapsed to restore connectivity.

The following bridges have been reported collapsed: the 34-meter bridge on Kurpan Khad on Nor to Wazir Bawdi road in Bagipul, the 25-meter bridge on Nor to Wazir Bawdi road, the 48-meter span bridge on Avera Ghatu Kedas road, and the 30-meter bridge in Bagipul. The district of Kullu, particularly Nirmand, has seen the highest number of bridge collapses, with nine bridges reported damaged or destroyed. Across the state, 455 roads have been affected, with some completely wiped out. However, the department has successfully restored over 100 roads to traffic.