The Government of Himachal Pradesh showcased its investment potential in pharmaceuticals, electric vehicles, tourism, and green industrialisation during an interactive session with Japanese business leaders and investors at the Embassy of India, Tokyo. The delegation, led by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, presented opportunities in the upcoming Bulk Drug Park, adventure and spiritual tourism, and emerging manufacturing sectors, projecting the state as a stable and investor-friendly destination.

R.D. Nazeem, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries), highlighted the state’s focus on the Bulk Drug Park, ropeway projects, electric vehicles, and medical technology. He praised JETRO’s efforts in supporting SMEs and startups and extended an invitation for collaboration, assuring a single-window clearance system and supportive infrastructure for investors.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan underlined the state’s vision under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, stressing rural entrepreneurship and sustainable industrial growth. He said the government was implementing the RAMP scheme of the Government of India through initiatives like green financing, smart MSMEs, and clean technologies, adding that Himachal Pradesh offered stability, skilled manpower, and sector-specific incentives for global partners.

Dr. Yunus, Director of Industries, made a detailed presentation on adventure and spiritual tourism, including the Buddhist Circuit, and outlined plans for MSME growth under the World Bank-supported RAMP Program. He also introduced the upcoming Reverse Buyer–Seller Meet (RBSM), inviting participation from Japanese trade associations such as JETRO and MEJ.

The Himachal delegation included MLAs Anil Sharma (Mandi), Bhawani Singh Pathania (Fatehpur), and Hardeep Singh Bawa (Nalagarh), along with senior officials and industry representatives from APG Food Division, Care Life Sciences, and Ruchira Papers. Prominent Japanese participants in the interaction were Kayoko Beppu and Anzu Yakushiji from Medical Excellence JAPAN, Harunobu Hara from JETRO, Hajime Suzuki from RX Japan, and Kailashdeep Sharma from ICEPHARMA Japan.