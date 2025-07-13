Over 150 pharma delegates attend Hyderabad, Mumbai meets; industry giants show keen interest

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has assured pharmaceutical companies of affordable and efficiently managed utilities in the upcoming Bulk Drug Park in Una, as part of its strategy to attract major investments and transform the state into a regional API manufacturing hub.

During recent preparatory meetings held in Hyderabad and Mumbai, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) R.D. Nazeem (IAS), along with Director of Industries Dr. Yunus (IAS) and other senior officials, met over 150 representatives from top pharmaceutical firms, API manufacturers, and infrastructure players. The meetings were organised ahead of a high-level investors’ interaction planned under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The state delegation addressed investor concerns around utility pricing, particularly steam generation and Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) charges. Investors emphasised the need for transparent and sustainable pricing to maintain cost competitiveness in the highly price-sensitive pharmaceutical sector.

Responding to the feedback, ACS R.D. Nazeem assured all stakeholders that a robust framework would be put in place to keep utility costs affordable while ensuring high service standards. “Investor concerns are a priority for the government. We are committed to ensuring cost-effective and reliable utilities within the park,” he said.

The upcoming Bulk Drug Park in Haroli tehsil of Una district, spread over 1,405 acres near the Punjab border, is poised to serve an annual API demand of over ₹38,000 crore across Himachal and five neighbouring states—Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Director Industries gave a detailed presentation on the project, highlighting that Himachal Pradesh already houses over 650 pharmaceutical formulation units, including leaders like Sun Pharma, Alkem Labs, Abbott, and Dr. Reddy’s, making it a strong base for further pharmaceutical expansion.

The park will feature key common infrastructure facilities including a CETP with Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), steam and power generation, hazardous waste management plant, warehousing, quality control labs, and a Centre of Excellence. These facilities are designed to offer end-to-end support for API manufacturing.

Prominent pharma players such as Mankind Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Torrent Pharma, Covalent Labs, and Mahima Life Sciences participated in the meetings. They showed active interest in establishing manufacturing units at the park. Infrastructure specialists like Thermax and Balaji Infrastructure were also part of the discussions.

In a related development, the Industries Department also held meetings with cement industry leaders regarding the upcoming auction of two limestone blocks in the state. With SBI CAPS as the transaction advisor, the government plans to invite private sector participation for greenfield and brownfield cement projects. Companies such as Ultratech, Adani, and Nuvoco Vista expressed interest in the bidding process.

The initiatives around the Bulk Drug Park and cement block auctions are expected to generate local employment and accelerate Himachal Pradesh’s industrial growth in the coming years.