Una: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park at Una. Bulk Drug Park would be set up in the Haroli constituency of the Una district.

PM Modi, while addressing the gathering at Indira Gandhi Stadium Una, termed it a huge day for industrialization in the state.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Himachal has been chosen as one of the states to get a bulk drug park. “Being chosen as one of the only three states for a bulk drug park is a momentous decision for the state and is a result of our affection and dedication for the state”, he said.

Hailing the role of Himachal Pradesh in making India the number one medicine manufacturer in the world and assured to further strengthen the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector of the state.

“The entire world has witnessed the strength of the medicines manufactured in Himachal Pradesh”, Modi said and further pointed out that now that raw materials for medicine manufacturing will be produced in Himachal Pradesh, which will decrease India’s dependency on other nations.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the government is providing free treatment expenses up to five lakh rupees for the poor and needy through Jan Aushadhhi Kendra under the aegis of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. “Bulk Drug Park will give further strength to the government’s campaign to provide quality and affordable medical care to people”, he pointed out.