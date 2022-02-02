Una: An online fraud victim has allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at Gagret in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh after losing Rs 1.5 lakh in online fraud.

It’s probably the first suicide in Himachal due to an online scam.

The woman was taken to Gagret hospital for treatment from where she was referred to a regional hospital. She died en-route to the Hospital.

It’s learned that the victim was duped for Rs. 1.5 lakhs in the name of lottery. To receive the lottery money, the victim had reportedly sold her jewellery. The victim’s husband was a daily wager.